800 beds, all facilities provided to violence victims: Delhi govt

The Delhi government on Saturday said it has ensured speedy drainage of rain water and provision of 800 beds to people living in the relief camps, where all the other facilities are also being provided. In the aftermath of violence in north-east Delhi, the Delhi government said it was working 24x7 on rehabilitation of the victims.

"Relief camps have been set up for the victims who have lost homes. The government has ensured food, water, medicines, help desk and other basic facilities to the people staying at these camps," an official statement said.

The government said since the last two days, the rain caused a bit of flooding at the relief camp in Mustafabad.

"But the Delhi government ensured speedy removal of the water from the camp and also provided 800 beds to the people. All the basic facilities have been arranged in the camp, and people are quite satisfied. People have appreciated the relief measures taken by the Delhi government and said that these steps of the government are returning confidence in them and they will soon return to their homes," the statement said.

A team was sent by the Delhi government on Saturday to meet the people in the relief camp and to understand their requirements.

"Victims staying in the camp stated that all the basic facilities are being provided including food, clothes, shoes, soap, toothpaste and the children are getting books and pens. People said that there was some trouble during the rain but the government immediately worked on the issues and when water entered the camps, wooden cardboard and planks were immediately laid."

The national capital witnessed violence around the CAA last month killing over 50 people and injuring hundreds. Buildings, including houses and schools, were burnt and damaged.