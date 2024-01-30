75th Republic Day parade: Culture Ministry tableau themed 'Bharat: Mother of Democracy' wins first prize

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A tableau of the Ministry of Culture passes through the Kartavya Path during the 75th Republic ­Day Parade

75th Republic Day parade: The Ministry of Culture's tableau themed 'Bharat: Mother of Democracy' has bagged the first prize among tableaus that were part of the 75th Republic Day parade.

Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) announced that its tableau of the Ministry of Culture has secured the first prize at the Republic Day Celebration Parade 2024, marking a significant triumph in the realm of cultural representation.

Ministry of Culture tableau captivated audiences

"The tableau, a stunning blend of tradition and innovation, captivated audiences with its masterful use of the anamorphic technique alongside a rich display of Bharat's cultural heritage - often hailed as the mother of democracy," the Culture Ministry said in a statement.

"The anamorphic technique, skillfully employed in our presentation, added a contemporary touch, reflecting the dynamism of our culture. This modern twist seamlessly complemented the traditional elements, creating a tableau that stood out for its artistic finesse and cultural resonance," it said.

The Ministry of Culture said it takes immense pride in the achievement as it showcases "our commitment to preserving and celebrating the diverse tapestry of India".

Ministry of Culture tableau

The Culture Ministry's Republic Day tableau carried replicas of B R Ambedkar handing over the Constitution to the country's first president Rajendra Prasad, as well as ancient symbols that championed the democratic ethos.

The tableau, themed 'Bharat: Mother of Democracy', rolled down Kartavya Path during the ceremonial parade with the displays mounted on two tractors. "Bharat, the ancient land of wisdom, not only birthed profound spiritual teachings but also nurtured the seeds of democracy, flourishing long before the rest of the world recognized its significance," read the description of the tableau in the official booklet on the 75th Republic Day celebrations.

According to the description, the democratic spirit in ancient India was not merely a political ideology but a holistic ethos encompassing the realms of spirituality and society. The Rigveda encapsulates this essence with the timeless verse, "Ekam Sad Vipra Bahudha Vadanti," emphasising unity in diversity, a foundational principle of democracy.

"Sanskrit texts like Panini's Ashtadhyayi and Buddhist canonical works laid the groundwork for democratic ideals, while Kautilya's Arthashastra further expounded on governance principles. From the 5th century to the 1 millennium BCE, historical references abound, illustrating the practice of people actively choosing their leaders. Inscriptions by Rudradaman I, King Kharevala, and the pillar of Samudragupta in India's golden Gupta era at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh affirm the prevalence of democratic principles," it read.

Delving into the nuances of governance, a multi-layered system called Shreni Sangha emerges, exemplified in the town of Uthiramerur in south India.

Here, historical inscriptions detail eligibility criteria for selecting candidates and methods to ensure fair elections, the description read. This "rich tapestry of democratic traditions" is now being presented uniquely through the tableau of two trailers and two tractors.

"The first tractor portrays the Vedic Period (5000 BCE) while its trailer houses Buddha and Jain sages promoting dialogue. The second tractor shows Indian Constitution being handed over to the first president Dr Rajendra Prasad by Dr B R Ambedkar.

"It's trailer shows displays of democratic symbols like mahajanpadas, chariot of Humpy, Constituent Assembly, elections, through curvetured (sic) LED," it added.

(WIth PTI inputs)

Also Read: Republic Day 2024: Women-centric iconic parade concludes, tableaus displayed cultural colours

Also Read: Republic Day: ISRO to showcase Chandrayaan-3, UP to highlight Ayodhya Ram Mandir in tableau | READ