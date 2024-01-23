Republic Day: ISRO to showcase Chandrayaan-3, UP to highlight Ayodhya Ram Mandir in tableau | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Republic Day 2024 tableau

Republic Day 2024: As the nation gears up for the 75th Republic Day celebrations this Friday (January 23), focus shifts on the preparations for the national event in which tableau from various parts of India will be showcased on the Kartavya Path. Indian Space Research Organization's (ISRO), which created history last year with the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon, will present its lunar mission during the R-Day parade on the historic stripe. Its tableau features the launch of Chandrayaan-3 as well as its successful landing on the south pole of the moon.

The tableau also underlines the landing point, which was named Shiv Shakti Point. India’s lunar mission landed on the moon successfully on August 23 last year.

In a stellar display of prowess, India soared to new heights in 2023 with the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole of the Moon and the launch of Aditya-L1, India's first solar mission. Among other feats, India now aims for are the Gaganyaan Mission in 2024-2025, setting up 'Bharatiya Antariksha Station' by 2035, and sending the first Indian to the Moon by 2040.

Uttar Pradesh tableau

Uttar Pradesh’s tableau will mainly highlight Lord Ram, whose temple was inaugurated in Ayodhya in a historic event. The depiction in the tableau holds importance as the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held on Monday.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the ceremony. After the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on Monday, a heavy rush of devotees thronged at the main gate of Shri Ram Temple to offer prayers on Tuesday.

Besides the Ram Mandir depiction, development work by the Yogi Adityanath government has also been underlined in the tableau in the form of the newly developed Meerut Rapid Rail. BrahMos missiles also feature in the tableau as the state government is developing a plant for manufacturing of next generation BrahMos missiles.

A total of 25 tableaux, including 16 from various States and Union territories and 9 from central government departments, will be on display at the Republic Day parade.

France's President Emmanuel Macron is the chief guest at the event.

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's tableau

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's tableau participating in this year's Republic Day Parade will showcase the involvement and use of artificial intelligence (AI) in various sectors and industries.

Ministry of Electronics and IT Director, JL Gupta, said, "This time the tableau showcased by the Ministry of Electronics and IT mainly covers AI-based technology and how AI can be helpful to the public."

"You can see a teacher wearing a VR headset teaching the children. AI's use in logistics has also been showcased, and its involvement in cattle management has also been highlighted," he said.

"Apart from this, how AI can be helpful in the health sector has also been showcased in the tableau. As per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding electronic manufacturing, we have tried to include semiconductor chips as well," he added.

French President to be chief guest at Republic Day celebrations

French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations on January 26. Notably, this is the sixth time a French leader will be the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations here in the national capital.

While accepting the invitation to be the Chief Guest, Macron said, “Thank you for your invitation, my dear friend Narendra Modi. India, on your Republic Day, I’ll be here to celebrate with you!”

India will celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024. R-Day is celebrated to honour the historic date when the nation completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after the Indian Constitution drafted by Dr. BR Ambedkar came into effect.

