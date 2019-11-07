Image Source : PTI 7 UP cops sent on forced retirement

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh gave compulsory retirement to seven deputy superintendent of police. The order for the retirement of these officers all above the age of 50, was issued on Thursday.

According to the government spokesperson, these officers are Arun Kumar, Vinod Kumar Rana, Narendra Singh Rana, Ratan Kumar Yadav, Tejvir Singh Yadav, Santosh Kumar Singh and Tanvir Ahmad Khan.

Chief Minister Adityanath has said on several occasions that officers who under-perform are free to quit or will be compulsorily retired.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Gandhi slams govt on state of economy

ALSO READ: Air emergency: SC directs Punjab, Haryana, UP to provide Rs 100/quintal support to small farmers