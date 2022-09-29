Govt makes 6 airbags mandatory in cars from October 2023

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the safety of all passengers travelling in motor vehicles irrespective of their cost and variants is the foremost priority.

Keeping road safety in mind, the Central government on Thursday made mandatory six airbags in passenger cars from October 2023.

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the safety of all passengers travelling in motor vehicles irrespective of their cost and variants is the foremost priority.

The government had earlier planned to make six airbags mandatory in eight-seater vehicles for enhanced safety of occupants from October 1, 2022.

"Considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario, it has been decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of 6 Airbags in Passenger Cars (M-1 Category) w.e.f 01st October 2023," Gadkari said in a tweet.

Latest India News