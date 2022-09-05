5000 vehicles stolen in 27 years; Delhi Police arrests 'India's biggest car thief'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Police said that the accused stole vehicles across India in the late 90s

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested 'the country's biggest car thief', who has allegedly been involved in the theft of over 5000 cars across the country.

According to the police, the 52-year-old Anil Chauhan has been in the world of crime for 27 years and has been involved in close to 180 cases which include murder, Arms Act as well as smuggling of Rhinoceros horns in Assam. A Special Staff of the Central District of Police arrested him from the northeastern state. The accused is a Class-1 Contractor in the Assam government.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said that due to the recent spurt in the activities of illegal arms suppliers in the central district and Delhi, the special staff of the central district has been tasked to check them.

Information about the arrival of the most wanted auto lifter cum supplier of illegal arms of India -- Anil Chauhan in the jurisdiction of DBG Road police station in central Delhi was received by the special staff, and the accused was arrested on August 23, she said.

Police also said that the accused stole vehicles across India in the late 90s and sold them in Jammu and Kashmir, Nepal, and the North Eastern states under forged documents. Before this, he had also been arrested by Assam police in several cases.

Chauhan owns properties in Mumbai, Delhi and Assam as well, police said. According to Delhi Police, Anil Chauhan's father was Lieutenant Deshraj Chauhan in the Army.

ALSO READ | Udaipur: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls

ALSO READ | J&K: Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly giving sensitive information to Pakistan-based handlers

Latest India News