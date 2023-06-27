5 killed, 7 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Doda

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 5 killed, 7 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K

JK road accident: At least five people were killed and seven others injured when a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a gorge on Bhaderwah Pathankot road in Doda district on Tuesday afternoon.

Official sources told that the vehicle met with the accident near Guldanda, leading to the spot death of five people and injuries to seven others. “The injured were taken to the hospital by local volunteers and police personnel,” they said.

SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom said that five people were declared brought dead while seven injured people have been hospitalized. He said that a case has been registered and further investigation was taken up with regard to the accident.

2 killed in Ramban

Earlier in the day, two people died in a car accident near Banihal in Ramban on Jammu-Srinagar national highway. Mohammad Afzal and Mohammad Azmat were killed when their car skidded off the road and fell into a gorge along Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

JK LG expresses grief

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha expressed condolences over the loss of lives in unfortunate road accidents in Doda and Ramban. “Extremely pained by the loss of lives in unfortunate road accidents in Doda and Ramban. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the early recovery of the injured. Directed the DCs to ensure all necessary assistance to the affected,” he said in a tweet.

