Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE 3 killed, 15 injured as van hits stationary truck

Three persons were killed and 15 others injured when a van in which they were travelling hit a stationary truck on the national highway 16 in Odisha's

Balasore district on Sunday, police said. The injured persons have been admitted in Balasore District Headquarters Hospital Balasore .

Police said a group of about 25 people from Balisahi area in Puri district were travelling in the van to Devkund in Mayurbhanj district, the police said.

The accident took place near Sergarh at about 5 am as the driver of the van might have faced visibility problem and dashed the vehicle against a stationary truck, they said.

The deceased persons have been identified as Trinath Das 45, Bapi Mishra 40 and Gangadhar Das 80, the police added.

