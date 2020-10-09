Friday, October 09, 2020
     
2015 batch IAS officer Sudhakar Shinde succumbs to coronavirus; condolences pour in

Sudhakar Shinde, a 2015 batch IAS office died of coronavirus virus on Friday. Shinde, who was posted in Tripura, was a resident of Nanded in Maharashtra and had come home on holiday a few days ago.

New Delhi Updated on: October 09, 2020 21:57 IST
Sudhakar Shinde, a 2015 batch IAS office died of coronavirus virus on Friday. Sudhakar, who was posted in Tripura, was a resident of Nanded in Maharashtra and had come home a few days ago for holidays. He left behind a son and his wife.

Sudhakar died on his way to Pune from Aurangabad, where he was being treated for covid, after his health deteriorated. 

Tripura Chief Minister took to Twitter to condole the sudden demise of the IAS officer. 

