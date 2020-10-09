2015 batch IAS officer Sudhakar Shinde succumbs to coronavirus; condolences pour in

Image Source : TWITTER 2015 batch IAS officer Sudhakar Shinde succumbs to coronavirus

Sudhakar Shinde, a 2015 batch IAS office died of coronavirus virus on Friday. Sudhakar, who was posted in Tripura, was a resident of Nanded in Maharashtra and had come home a few days ago for holidays. He left behind a son and his wife.

Sudhakar died on his way to Pune from Aurangabad, where he was being treated for covid, after his health deteriorated.

Tripura Chief Minister took to Twitter to condole the sudden demise of the IAS officer.

Deeply shocked and saddened by sudden demise of Sudhakar Shinde,IAS,Tripura cadre.

He succumbed to Covid 19 in Nanded. He was one of the finest,gentle & exceptional officer, it's a big loss for the state.

Spoke to his wife to offer my deepest condolences to her & family

Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/RgclZ8F4Am — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) October 9, 2020

कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण भारतीय प्रशासनिक सेवा के 2015 बैच के अधिकारी सुधाकर शिंदे (त्रिपुरा कैडर) का निधन हो गया.



ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को शान्ति प्रदान करे और परिवार को इस भयावह दुःख को सहने की शक्ति दे.🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/rlolF449oM — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) October 9, 2020

Our whole batch is numbed by the loss of Sudhakar Shinde- a wonderful officer, loving husband, doting father and a kind, pure soul. Rising from humble origins in Parbhani, MH he gave hope to so many.



We will miss you Shinde bhau and your trademark smile. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/X9n2IyPddJ — Ananya Das (@AnanyaDasIAS) October 9, 2020

Deeply pained to learn about the sad demise of young IAS officer of Tripura cadre Sudhakar Shinde.



May his departed soul find eternal peace.



My condolences are with the bereaved family.@IASassociation pic.twitter.com/kEnMGmhoOK — Pranajit Singha Roy (@Pranajitsinghar) October 9, 2020

We lost our batchmate Shri Sudhakar Shinde, #IAS (2015 Batch, Tripura Cadre) due to #COVID19 today.



Coming from a humble family background, he was the first IAS officer from Parbhani District of Maharashtra.



He did remarkable work for Prison Reforms in Tripura. #RIP ॐ शान्ति! pic.twitter.com/ZSxrBheP1m — Nishant Jain / निशान्त जैन (@NishantJain1111) October 9, 2020

Shocked and saddened at the sudden demise of Shri Sudhakar Shinde , IAS, ( 2015 batch #Tripura cadre) due to #COVID_19.



My heartfelt condolences and prayers are with his family and friends. RIP🙏@IASassociation pic.twitter.com/o5EkwnzKQ7 — Pratima Bhoumik (@PratimaBhoumik) October 9, 2020

