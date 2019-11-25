Vyapam Scam: 30 convicts sentenced to 7 years of imprisonment; one gets 10 year-jail

A CBI court on Monday pronounced the quantum of punishment for 31 convicts in 2013 Vyapam police constable recruitment scam. 30 of them are sentenced with seven years of imprisonment, while one among them has been sent to 10 years of imprisonment.

Earlier, special CBI court judge SB Sahu had convicted 31 people in the infamous scam of Madhya Pradesh's Vyapam recruitment and admission scam case. The 31 accused, includes 12 imposters and seven middlemen, on different counts. They were found guilty on a host of counts, including cheating by personation, cheating, and forgery related to 2013.

The police constable exam conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), better known by its Hindi acronym Vyapam (Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal).

The prosecution produced 91 witnesses along with evidence to nail the culprits for cheating by personation, cheating, dishonesty, forgery, forgery for cheating and forging documents under IPC sections 419, 420, 467, 468 and 471.

He said of the 12 imposters writing the examination on behalf of other candidates, six each were arrested from Bhopal and Datia then.

The Vyapam scam refers to irregularities in exams held by the MPPEB for admission in professional courses and state services over several years. The scam-hit national headlines three years ago.

The MPPEB is now known as the Professional Examination Board.

ALSO READ | 31 convicted in Madhya Pradesh's Vyapam scam case

ALSO READ | Honey-Trap Racket: MP Sex scandal threatens to get bigger than Vyapam scam