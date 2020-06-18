Bravehearts' last journey: India salutes 20 heroes who died protecting the borders

Image Source : INDIA TV Nation pays tribute to 20 bravehearts who laid their lives protecting borders in sub-zero temperatures

From Hyderabad to Hamirpur and Saharsa, crowds of thousands came out on the streets to pay homage to 20 Indian soldiers who laid their lives during the fierce clashes that took place between the armies of India and China on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. Even on Wednesday, a wreath-laying ceremony was held in Ladakh’s capital Leh for the Indian Army soldiers, who were martyred in the line of duty in Galwan Valley clash.

Holding posters and banners with "Homage to our brave hearts", "True heroes of our land", "Shame, shame China and "Shradhanjali" written in English and Kannada, men, women and even children participated in the protest at the War Memorial at Brigade Road junction in Bengaluru.

"Floral tributes were also paid to photos of three martyred soldiers -- Colonel B. Santosh Babu, Havildar Palani and Sepoy Ojha, which were placed at the Memorial along with the Tricolour and candle lights," a participant said.

The 20 Indian soldiers who were martyred during clashes with Chinese Army in Galwan Valley

SLAIN SOLDIER HAILING FROM Colonel Santosh Babu Hyderabad Nb Sub Nuduram Soren Mayurbhanj Nb Sub Mandeep Singh Patiala Nb Sub (Dvr) Satnam Singh Gurdaspur K Palani Madurai Hav Sunil Kumar Patna Hav Bipul Roy Meerut NK (NA) Deepak Kumar Rewa Sep Rajesh Orang Birghum Sep Kundan Kumar Ojha Sahibganj Sep Ganesh Ram Kanker Sep Chandrakanta Pradhan Kandhamal Sep Ankush Hamirpur Sep Gurbinder Sangrur Sep Gurtej Singh Mansa Sep Chandan Kumar Bhojpur Sep Aman Kumar Samastipur Sep Jai Kishor Singh Vaishali Sep Ganesh Hansda East Singhbhum Sep Kundan Kumar Saharsa

Meanwhile, nearly 100 Bengaluru City Youth Congress members burnt posters of Chinese President Xi Jinping in protest against the killing of the Indian Army soldiers in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday night.

At least 20 Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

This was the biggest military confrontation in over five decades, significantly escalating the already volatile border standoff in the region.

