1984 anti-Sikh riots: Jagdish Tytler moves Delhi court for anticipatory bail

1984 anti-Sikh riots : Congress leader Jagdish Tytler on Tuesday sought anticipatory bail in connection to the Pul Bangash killings during the anti-Sikh riots of 1984.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file its response by August 2, when the court is likely to hear the matter.

Earlier on July 26, a court had summoned Tytler on August 5 after taking cognisance of a charge sheet in the case. The CBI had on May 20 filed the charge sheet against Tytler in the case.

Three people were killed and a gurdwara was set ablaze in the Pul Bangash area here on November 1, 1984, a day after the then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards.

In its charge sheet filed before the court, the CBI alleged that Tytler "incited, instigated and provoked" the mob that had assembled at Pul Bangash Gurdwara in Azad Market on November 1, 1984, that resulted in the burning down of the gurdwara and killing of three Sikhs -- Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Guru Charan Singh.

The agency has invoked charges under sections 147 (rioting) and 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), among others, against Tytler.

