1984 anti-Sikh riots: Congress leader Jagdish Tytler gives voice sample to CBI | Know about the case

1984 anti-Sikh riots: In the latest development to the Pul Bangash Gurudwara case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi, Congress leader Jagdish Tytler appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday and gave samples of his voice in New Delhi.

According to reports, the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) is likely to examine the voice samples. "I am ready to get hanged...if there is a single evidence against me," Tytler said while leaving the laboratory.

"What have I done? If there's evidence against me, then I'm prepared to hang myself...It wasn't related to the 1984 riots case for which they wanted my voice sample, but another case," he added. However, CBI officials said that they have got evidence in the ongoing case, so he was asked to give his voice sample.

What is the case?

It should be mentioned here that Tytler is accused of leading a mob in the 1984 Pul Bangash case in which three Sikhs were killed. The CBI had given a clean chit to the Congress leader in the case but re-opened the investigation following a December 4, 2015 order.

Over the past few years, the Congress party had distanced itself from Tytler as he faced legal trouble related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots following the assassination of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards that left thousands dead in sectarian violence.

SIT arrests 2 more accused in Kanpur

Earlier in July 2022, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases had arrested two more accused who were allegedly part of a mob that had set a house ablaze during the violence in Kanpur, which had left 127 people dead. The SIT has so far arrested more than a dozen people in connection with the violence that took place following the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards in Delhi.

Large-scale riots targeting members of the Sikh community had broken out in the national capital in the aftermath of the assassination of Indira Gandhi on the morning of October 31, 1984. According to reports, the violence had claimed 2,733 lives in Delhi alone.

