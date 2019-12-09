184 companies offered 831 jobs to IIT Madras students

A total of 831 job offers were made to the students of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) by 184 companies during the first phase of campus placements. The offers included 34 international jobs by 17 companies, IIT-M said in a statement issued in Chennai on Monday.

According to the IIT-M, the total number of offers stands at 998 if the 167 pre-placement offers were included.

The Phase II of the placements will begin in the second half of January 2020.

A total of 1,298 students were in the fray for the campus Phase I Placements during 2019-20.

Including the accepted Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), a total of 848 students have already been placed.

This is around the same as last year (2018-19) when 844 students had been placed at the end of Phase I.

Also Read: IIT-Kharagpur students receive over 1000 job offers in five days

Also Read: 102 job offers made as placement season at IIT-Madras begins