122 Bangladesh Armed Forces contingent to participate in Republic Day celebration

Bangladesh Armed Forces contingent at Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi.

For the first time ever, a 122 member strong contingent of the Bangladesh Armed Forces will participate in the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. Both countries' 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties imbues the participation of such a huge contingent from a friendly neighbour in the celebrations, with special significance.

The contingent will be led by contingent commander Lieutenant Colonel Abu Mohammed Shahnoor Shawon and his deputies Lieutenant Farhan Ishraq and Flight Lieutenant Sibat Rahman. The contingent comprises soldiers of the Bangladesh Army, sailors of the Bangladesh Navy and air warriors of the Bangladesh Air Force.

A majority of the personnel in the Bangladesh contingent hail from the most distinguished units of the Bangladesh Army, comprising 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11 East Bengal Regiments and 1,2 and 3 Field Artillery Regiments, who have the distinct honour of fighting and winning the 1971 Liberation War.

The Bangladesh contingent will carry forward the legacy of legendary 'Muktijoddhas' of Bangladesh, their fore-fathers who fought against oppression, mass atrocities by tyrannical forces and for the freedom of Bangladesh.

