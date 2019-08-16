Monsoon Rains Live: Many areas in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan submerged under water

Friday, August 16, 2019
     
Flood situation in many states continues to be grim as heavy rains lashed many areas in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Odisha and Rajasthan. Stay with our Live Updates on monsoon across India:

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 16, 2019 11:18 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

National Highway 26 is seen inundated due to flash floods after incessant monsoon rains, in Balangir district of Odisha (PTI)

Heavy rains have lashed many areas of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan causing a flood-like situation. Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh is the worst hit as water continued to flow above normal in several local rivers causing flooding on railway tracks and roads. Over 3000 people were shifted to relief centres in Mandsaur. 

In Kerala- which has been the worst hit due to floods - the death toll crossed 100. Neighbouring Karnataka also reeled under a flood-like situation as numbers continued to rise in relief camps. 

In Odisha, the situation was no different. Authorities on Thursday opened 20 gates of Hirakud dam as state administration made efforts to ensure that people are saved at any cost. In Gujarat, Surat remained the worst hit as heavy rains resulted in floods in low-lying areas. River Tapi continued to flow above normal. IndiaTvNews.com brings to you the latest updates from monsoon across India. Stay with our Live updates for latest on weather and flood situation across India:

 

  • August 16, 2019 11:18 AM (IST)

    Odisha: 20 gates of Hirakud Dam opened to release excess water

    Bhubaneswar: With the water level in Hirakud Dam rising due to incessant rain in upper catchments of Mahanadi river, the authorities opened 20 gates on Thursday to release excess water from the reservoir. The situation in west Odisha returned to normalcy after heavy rainfall and flash floods crippled life three days ago, affecting over 2.96 lakh people 1951 villages and 9 urban areas of 39 blocks spread over 11 districts, officials said. 

