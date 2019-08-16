Monsoon Rains Live: Many areas in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan submerged under water

Image Source : PTI National Highway 26 is seen inundated due to flash floods after incessant monsoon rains, in Balangir district of Odisha (PTI)

Heavy rains have lashed many areas of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan causing a flood-like situation. Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh is the worst hit as water continued to flow above normal in several local rivers causing flooding on railway tracks and roads. Over 3000 people were shifted to relief centres in Mandsaur.

In Kerala- which has been the worst hit due to floods - the death toll crossed 100. Neighbouring Karnataka also reeled under a flood-like situation as numbers continued to rise in relief camps.

In Odisha, the situation was no different. Authorities on Thursday opened 20 gates of Hirakud dam as state administration made efforts to ensure that people are saved at any cost. In Gujarat, Surat remained the worst hit as heavy rains resulted in floods in low-lying areas. River Tapi continued to flow above normal.