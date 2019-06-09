Vijay Mallya turns up at Kensington Oval, claims he's there to watch India Vs Australia match

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Vijay Mallya outside Kensington Oval on Sunday

Absconding businessman Vijay Mallya was spotted outside Kensington Oval Cricket Ground on Sunday. Mallya, who is accused of defrauding Indian banks of Rs 9000 crores told reporters that he was at the cricket ground to watch the match between India Vs Australia.

Vijay Mallya often remains present whenever India plays in the UK.

#WATCH London: Vijay Mallya arrives at The Oval cricket ground to watch #IndvsAus match; says, "I am here to watch the game." #WorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/RSEoJwsUr9 — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2019

Mallya is curently battling against his possible extradition to India. A Magistrate Court in London has ordered his extradition to India. This has also been cleared by UK Home Office.

Now, Vijay Mallya has filed an appeal against his extradition in UK High Court. The hearings will take place in the month of July.

Vijay Mallya owes more than Rs 9000 crores to Indian banks. Mallya fled to UK in the year 2016. India filed an extrdition request with the UK and Mallya got a big jolt when Westminster Magistrate's court ordered his extradition to India.

A Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai earlier declared Vijay Mallya as the first fugitive economic offender under new act.