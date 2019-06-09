Monday, June 10, 2019
     
  Vijay Mallya turns up at Kensington Oval, claims he's there to watch India Vs Australia match

Vijay Mallya turns up at Kensington Oval, claims he's there to watch India Vs Australia match

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya often remains present at cricket matches when India plays. Mallya is battling an extradition order against him.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 09, 2019 22:42 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI

Vijay Mallya outside Kensington Oval on Sunday

Absconding businessman Vijay Mallya was spotted outside Kensington Oval Cricket Ground on Sunday. Mallya, who is accused of defrauding Indian banks of Rs 9000 crores told reporters that he was at the cricket ground to watch the match between India Vs Australia.

Vijay Mallya often remains present whenever India plays in the UK.

Mallya is curently battling against his possible extradition to India. A Magistrate Court in London has ordered his extradition to India. This has also been cleared by UK Home Office.

Now, Vijay Mallya has filed an appeal against his extradition in UK High Court. The hearings will take place in the month of July. 

Vijay Mallya owes more than Rs 9000 crores to Indian banks. Mallya fled to UK in the year 2016. India filed an extrdition request with the UK and Mallya got a big jolt when Westminster Magistrate's court ordered his extradition to India. 

A Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai earlier declared Vijay Mallya as the first fugitive economic offender under new act.

