Video: Uber cab catches fire in New Delhi’s Ashoka road

An Uber cab caught fire in lutyen Delhi’s prime location, Ashoka road. Hyundai Grand i10 cab was carrying 2 passengers when the car started emitting heavy smoke.

The cab was stopped by the people who saw the smoke emitting. The driver and the passengers were safely taken out before the car caught fire.

A Uber taxi caught fire today morning on Ashoka Road, New Delhi. Both passengers were safe. Via @abhayparashar pic.twitter.com/yGpypv6qUQ — Himanshu Shekhar (@HimaanshuS) August 23, 2019

The incident happened at the roundabout of Ashoka road.