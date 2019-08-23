Friday, August 23, 2019
     
Video: Uber cab catches fire in New Delhi’s Ashoka road

New Delhi Updated on: August 23, 2019 13:11 IST
An Uber cab caught fire in lutyen Delhi’s prime location, Ashoka road. Hyundai Grand i10 cab was carrying 2 passengers when the car started emitting heavy smoke.

The cab was stopped by the people who saw the smoke emitting. The driver and the passengers were safely taken out before the car caught fire.

The incident happened at the roundabout of Ashoka road.

