VG Siddhartha's alma mater has long list of notable alumni

Siddhartha, a star alumnus of the college, opened Mangaluru's first coffee shop in 2000.

Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) founder VG Siddhartha, who has been found dead, did his graduation at Mangaluru's St Aloysius College whose alumni list includes the likes of noted banker KV Kamath, Booker Prize winning writer Aravind Adiga and late Defence Minister George Fernandes.

Sixty-year-old Siddhartha went missing on Monday evening and his body was found on Wednesday.

Siddhartha, who was the Chairman and Managing Director of Coffee Day Enterprises, completed BCom from St Aloysius College.

According to the college's website, notable alumni include Aravind Adiga, New Development Bank Chairman KV Kamath, late Defence Minister George Fernandes, Manipal University founder TMA Pai, former Lokayukta Justice Santhosh Hegde, senior Supreme Court advocate KK Venugopal and Narayana Health founder Devi Prasad Shetty.

Amith P, a public relations professional and an alumnus of St Aloysius College, said Siddhartha had done BCom from the college.

Siddhartha, a star alumnus of the college, opened Mangaluru's first coffee shop in 2000, he noted.

A purported letter written by Siddhartha indicated that pressure from banks, investor and tax authorities drove him to end his life.

The body of Siddhartha, who went missing two days ago, was found by local fishermen and patrolling policemen on the banks of the Nethravathi river near Mangaluru on Wednesday.