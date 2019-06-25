Image Source : PTI Uttarakhand Congress MLAs wants ban lifted on stay in meadows

Two Congress MLAs in Uttarakhand on Tuesday protested against government's "inaction" against High Court's order banning night stay at meadows in the state and limiting the entry of tourists which is affecting the tourism industry.

Kedarnath MLA Manoj Rawat and Purola MLA Raj Kumar, dressed up in trekking wear, staged a dharna outside the Vidhan Sabha here on the second day of the monsoon session.

The Forest Department has removed all tents which were put up in Chopta area for night stay in the meadows, said Rawat.

"Be it any meadow, adventure tourism business is badly affected due to the strict orders of the High Court. The state government had earlier said that it will challenge the High Court's order in the Supreme Court but the government has not taken any step in this direction," he said.