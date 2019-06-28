UP government transfers 21 jailors after video showing inmates brandishing weapons at Unnao prison goes viral

Image Source : PTI UP government transfers 21 jailors over Unnao prison viral video

In a tough move, the Uttar Pradesh government late Thursday transferred as many as 21 jailors, officials said. The development comes after reports of some inmates having their way in jails of the state.

According to a statement issued here by Director General (prisons) Anand Kumar, no jail official from Unnao district jail was mentioned in the transfer list.

Some of the jailors who have been transferred are Ravikant Singh from Central Jail Agra to Jhansi District Jail, Alok Kumar Shukla posted at Central Jail Bareilly to District Jail Fatehpur, while Dharampal Singh has been transferred to Naini Central Jail (Prayagraj) from Sultanpur District Jail.

Meanwhile, a proposal has also been sent to the Home Department for the transfer of the inmates to some other jail, officials said.

Elaborating on the action taken in this regard, Sharad, Additional Inspector General (Headquarters), told PTI, "Departmental proceedings have been initiated against four jail officials on grounds of laxity and dereliction of duty. A show-cause notice has been issued to the jail superintendent and the jailor."

"As far as the two inmates seen in the video are concerned, they will be transferred to some other jail. A proposal in this regard has been sent to the UP Home department," he said.

Two inmates flaunting a pistol at the Unnao jail district had gone viral on the social media.

The video had prompted the Uttar Pradesh government to initiate a disciplinary action against jail officials.

