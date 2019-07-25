Unani doctor held for raping nurse in Hyderabad

Image Source : PTI Representative Image

A 30-year-old woman has been sexually assaulted by a unani doctor at a private hospital here, police said on Thursday.

The accused, who holds a degree in Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery was arrested Wednesday and produced before a local court which sent him to judicial custody, they said.

The victim, a nurse, accused the doctor of raping her multiple times over the past two years, they said.

Based on a complaint, a case under relevant sections of IPC was registered against the doctor, they added.

