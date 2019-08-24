Navy on high alert, strict vigil in Tamil Nadu

The Indian Navy has
sounded a high-alert at sea following intelligence inputs
that six members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba have intruded into
Tamil Nadu, as strict surveillance continued in various parts
of the State for the second day on Saturday.
Following intelligence inputs, "the Indian Navy
continues to maintain its high alert situation at seas and in
coastal areas," a defence spokesman told PTI at Kochi in
Kerala.
Security was tightened in Tamil Nadu on Friday
following reports that six members of the terror outfit LeT
had infiltrated the state by sea from Sri Lanka and moved to
different cities.
Coimbatore Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan had on
Friday said the city was under a high alert following
information that the terrorists were heading there.
Police said on Saturday that vehicle-checks were
intensified on arterial roads and highways connecting
Coimbatore city with neighbouring states, and baggage
thoroughly checked by armed police personnel.
Similarly checks were on in railway stations,
bus-stands and the airport, they said.
The Tamil Nadu commando force carried out a flag
march at Mettupalayam, about 35 km from Coimbatore, to instil
confidence in people about security.
Armed forces were deployed at temples, mosques and
churches, which were normally targeted by terrorists as was
done in Sri Lanka recently, police sources said.
Kerala DGP Loknath Behera had on Friday also directed
district police chiefs to keep utmost vigil across the state.
