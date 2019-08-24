Image Source : FILE Navy on high alert, strict vigil in Tamil Nadu

The Indian Navy has

sounded a high-alert at sea following intelligence inputs

that six members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba have intruded into

Tamil Nadu, as strict surveillance continued in various parts

of the State for the second day on Saturday.

Following intelligence inputs, "the Indian Navy

continues to maintain its high alert situation at seas and in

coastal areas," a defence spokesman told PTI at Kochi in

Kerala.

Security was tightened in Tamil Nadu on Friday

following reports that six members of the terror outfit LeT

had infiltrated the state by sea from Sri Lanka and moved to

different cities.

Coimbatore Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan had on

Friday said the city was under a high alert following

information that the terrorists were heading there.

Police said on Saturday that vehicle-checks were

intensified on arterial roads and highways connecting

Coimbatore city with neighbouring states, and baggage

thoroughly checked by armed police personnel.

Similarly checks were on in railway stations,

bus-stands and the airport, they said.

The Tamil Nadu commando force carried out a flag

march at Mettupalayam, about 35 km from Coimbatore, to instil

confidence in people about security.

Armed forces were deployed at temples, mosques and

churches, which were normally targeted by terrorists as was

done in Sri Lanka recently, police sources said.

Kerala DGP Loknath Behera had on Friday also directed

district police chiefs to keep utmost vigil across the state.

