Tamil Nadu on HIGH ALERT: 6 Lashkar terrorists have entered state through Sri Lanka, intel report says

A high alert has been issued in Tamil Nadu after a group of six Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists entered Coimbatore city through Sri Lanka, according to an intelligence report.

Based on intelligence reports, the Tamil Nadu Police on Thursday midnight launched a joint operation across the state in search of a six-member Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) group-- one Pakistan national and five Sri Lankan Tamils, that are believed to have entered the state.

However, a senior official said the input was specifically for Coimbatore city. Based on the intel inputs, Chennai has also increased its patrolling forces.

The reports further state that the LeT terrorists have reportedly disguised themselves as Hindus and may carry out attacks across the state.

Temples, tourist locations, vital security installations and foreign embassies could be among the targets of the terrorist group, according to the intelligence input.

"Based on this alert, patrolling forces have been increased and necessary precautions have been put in place," the Chennai Commissioner of Police has said.

Earlier, intelligence inputs have suggested Pakistan is planning to deploy terrorists from Afghanistan in the Valley, amid the tensions between India and Pakistan over the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

