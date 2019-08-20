Image Source : PTI Army refutes Pakistan claim of killing 6 Indian soldiers along LoC

The Indian Army Tuesday refuted Pakistan's claim of killing 6 Indian soldiers, including an officer, in retaliation to a ceasefire violation by India at the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. There were no ceasefire violations by India across the LoC, the Army maintained.

According to senior Army official, "Pakistan had violated ceasefire in the Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. One Indian soldier was killed in the shelling while four others were injured. The claims made by Pakistan through the tweet are fake and fictitious."

Tuesday evening, the spokesperson for Pakistan's Armed Forces Major General Asif Ghafoor had tweeted claiming that India had violated ceasefire along the LoC in the Tatta Pani sector. The casualties on the side of Pakistan, as per Ghafoor, were three including a seven-year-old boy.

"Pakistan Army's befitting response to Indian CFVs in Tatta Pani Sector along LOC. Indian fire had martyred 3 civilians including a 7-year-old boy. Pakistan Army targeted Indian posts. 6 Indian soldiers including an officer killed, many injured 2 bunkers destroyed," Ghafoor had tweeted.

The Indian soldier killed in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan has been identified as Naik Ravi Ranjan Singh (36) who belonged to Bihar.

Army authorities said the "fake" tweet only buttresses the fact that Pakistan as a nation is only propaganda machinery.

"Initiation of ceasefire violation by a false figure of Indian casualties is Pakistan's deliberate design to up the ante along the Line of Control to desperately seek international attention. Unlike the Pakistan Army, the Indian Army never hides the casualties," said the Army in a release.

On August 15, too, Pakistan Army had claimed to have killed five Indian soldiers in "retaliation to unprovoked firing by India" across the LoC. The Indian Army had rubbished this claim which had been made through the Twitter handle of the Pakistani armed forces' spokesperson.

Video: Indian army destroyes Pak post after Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir