Pakistan planning to deploy Afghan terrorists for attacks in India: Intelligence inputs

Amid the tensions between India and Pakistan over the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, intelligence inputs have suggested Pakistan is now planning to deploy terrorists from Afghanistan in the Valley. According to some reports, these terrorists from Afghanistan are ready to infiltrate Kashmir from terror launchpads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Pakistan has escalated operations to create panic by means of carrying out terror strikes, sources revealed.

Other than this, other sources have suggested many Afghan terrorists are being prepared by Pakistan for carrying out terror activities in national capital New Delhi. The inputs also suggest that security forces in Kashmir may also be targeted.

Political figures in Kashmir might also be targeted by these Afghan terrorists, the inputs suggested.

Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) is also planning to target security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, according to a report by the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

The report stated that a meeting was held on August 19 at Markaz Usman-o-Ali, Bhawalpur in Pakistan. The meeting was chaired by JeM chief Masood Azhar's brother Rauf Asghar who is the commander of JeM's armed wing.

According to other inputs on possible terror attacks in Kashmir, Pakistan-based terrorists are targeting schools, government buildings and personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

