Terror group Hizbul, Lashkar and Jaish's chain of command revealed for first time ever | Exclusive

The world knows terror masterminds Syed Salahuddin, Maulana Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed. But little does anyone know about their first chain of command. Dreaded terror outfits like Hizul Mujahideen, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-Taiba have long been thriving in Pakistan, the breeding ground for terrorism. Pakistan, the epicenter of terrorism, has a long list of outlawed terror organizations. India TV tells you about the chain of command in the world of terrorism.
The Hafiz Saeed-led JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) which also is responsible for carrying out the Mumbai attack that killed 166 people. It was declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in June 2014.
Even though JeM, responsible for the Pulwama terror attack, and LeT, responsible for the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, were banned by Pakistan, heads of both the terrorist groups -- Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed respectively -- roam freely in Pakistan.
India TV gets you the most credible inputs on the first chain of command of Hizbul Mujahideen, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.
HIZBUL MUJAHIDEEN
Commander: Syed Salahuddin
Deputy Supreme Commander: Gh Nabi Khan/Amit Khan, Javed Kasuri
Secretary: Kasif Moulvi
Spokesperson: Mohd Ameen
Shura: Khan Muslim, Liyaqat Ali, Taiyar Azad, Imtiyaz Alam, Idrish Doda
Launch Commander: Shabir Ilahi/Khalid, Tahir Aijaz/Aijaz, Fayaz Ah Dar/Shahid-ul-Islam
Deputy Launch Commander: Shadidul Islam/Fayaz Ah Rathar
Launch pad commander, Jhelum Valley: Ejaz Shaab
Launch pad commander Neelam Valley: Imtiaz Sahab
South Kashmir Divisional Commander: Riyaz Naikoo
I/C Refugee meeting cell: Ali Bahadur
Finance Chief: Mohd Azam
Deputy Finance Chief: Zafar Hussain Khan/Khurshid Kachroo
Commander, Jammu region: Shamsher Khan
JAISH-E-MOHAMMED (JeM):
Commander: Maulana Masood Azhar
Spokesperson: Mohd Hasan
Nazim propanda wing: Maulana Qari, Masood Ahmed
Incharge Finance: Maulana Sajjad Usman
Chief Commander, Operations: Mufti Asghar
Nazim RMC: Saifullah Shakir
Nazim Mil Affairs: Ibrahim, Rathar
Launch Commander: Maulana Mufti Mohd Asghar/Saad Baba
LASHKAR-E-TAIBA (LeT):
Founder: Hafiz Saeed
Supreme Commander, Kashmir: Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi
Spokesperson: Gaznavi
Operations Chief, Kashmir: Yusuf Muzammil
Operations Chief (Rest of India & International Chief): Azam Cheema
In-charge, Jammu: Umar Sofian
In-charge, Kashmir: Abu Anas
Chief Coordinator: Huzaifa, Haji Abdul Aziz Alvi
Launch Commanders: They are trained SSG soldiers of Pakistan Army, who train terrorists on BAT action.
