Terror group Hizbul, Lashkar and Jaish's chain of command revealed for first time ever | Exclusive

The world knows terror masterminds Syed Salahuddin, Maulana Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed. But little does anyone know about their first chain of command. Dreaded terror outfits like Hizul Mujahideen, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-Taiba have long been thriving in Pakistan, the breeding ground for terrorism. Pakistan, the epicenter of terrorism, has a long list of outlawed terror organizations. India TV tells you about the chain of command in the world of terrorism.

The Hafiz Saeed-led JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) which also is responsible for carrying out the Mumbai attack that killed 166 people. It was declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in June 2014.

Even though JeM, responsible for the Pulwama terror attack, and LeT, responsible for the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, were banned by Pakistan, heads of both the terrorist groups -- Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed respectively -- roam freely in Pakistan.

India TV gets you the most credible inputs on the first chain of command of Hizbul Mujahideen, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

HIZBUL MUJAHIDEEN

Commander: Syed Salahuddin

Deputy Supreme Commander: Gh Nabi Khan/Amit Khan, Javed Kasuri

Secretary: Kasif Moulvi

Spokesperson: Mohd Ameen

Shura: Khan Muslim, Liyaqat Ali, Taiyar Azad, Imtiyaz Alam, Idrish Doda

Launch Commander: Shabir Ilahi/Khalid, Tahir Aijaz/Aijaz, Fayaz Ah Dar/Shahid-ul-Islam

Deputy Launch Commander: Shadidul Islam/Fayaz Ah Rathar

Launch pad commander, Jhelum Valley: Ejaz Shaab

Launch pad commander Neelam Valley: Imtiaz Sahab

South Kashmir Divisional Commander: Riyaz Naikoo

I/C Refugee meeting cell: Ali Bahadur

Finance Chief: Mohd Azam

Deputy Finance Chief: Zafar Hussain Khan/Khurshid Kachroo

Commander, Jammu region: Shamsher Khan

JAISH-E-MOHAMMED (JeM):

Commander: Maulana Masood Azhar

Spokesperson: Mohd Hasan

Nazim propanda wing: Maulana Qari, Masood Ahmed

Incharge Finance: Maulana Sajjad Usman

Chief Commander, Operations: Mufti Asghar

Nazim RMC: Saifullah Shakir

Nazim Mil Affairs: Ibrahim, Rathar

Launch Commander: Maulana Mufti Mohd Asghar/Saad Baba

LASHKAR-E-TAIBA (LeT):

Founder: Hafiz Saeed

Supreme Commander, Kashmir: Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi

Spokesperson: Gaznavi

Operations Chief, Kashmir: Yusuf Muzammil

Operations Chief (Rest of India & International Chief): Azam Cheema

In-charge, Jammu: Umar Sofian

In-charge, Kashmir: Abu Anas

Chief Coordinator: Huzaifa, Haji Abdul Aziz Alvi

Launch Commanders: They are trained SSG soldiers of Pakistan Army, who train terrorists on BAT action.

