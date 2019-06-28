Friday, June 28, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Terrorism biggest threat to humanity: PM Narendra Modi at informal BRICS leaders' meeting in Osaka

Terrorism biggest threat to humanity: PM Narendra Modi at informal BRICS leaders' meeting in Osaka

Speaking at the informal BRICS leaders' meeting in Osaka, PM Modi said that there is a need to stop all the mediums of support to terrorism and racism.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 28, 2019 8:15 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : ANI/TWITTER

Image

Terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity which not only kills innocents but also severely affects the economic development and social stability, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Speaking at the informal BRICS leaders' meeting in Osaka, PM Modi said that there is a need to stop all the mediums of support to terrorism and racism.

Related Stories

"Terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity. It not only kills innocents but also severely affects the economic development and social stability," he said.

The Prime Minister is in Osaka for the G20 Summit.

Write a comment

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryG20 Summit: PM Narendra Modi, President Donald Trump discuss Iran, trade, defence, 5G