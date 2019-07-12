Development of swarms of drones underway to take out airstrikes like Balakot

Earlier in February, the defence ministry had approved 54 Israeli HAROP attack drones which can crash into high-value enemy military targets to destroy them completely.

India is looking forward to hordes of unmanned indigenous drones that can enter enemy airspace, fly autonomously to their target and use their advanced artificial intelligence algorithms to seek out and launch coordinated attacks on targets.

The functioning of these drones is stipulated to be inspired by the Balakot airstrike. ALFA-S or Air-Launched Flexible Asset (Swarm) is the name given to the drones.

According to an NDTV report, the project may be realised in another ten years. Each swarm could have dozens of individual drones. The idea is the sheer numbers of the swarm would overwhelm enemy defences to ensure a high probability of mission success.

The plan to develop indigenous swarming drones is a part of the Combat Air Teaming System project or CATS. With the projected enhancement of Pakistan's air defence network, which may include the acquisition of the Chinese HQ-9 surface-to-air missile system, the swarm drone project has gained even a greater importance.

The report further says a team of engineers and software experts at state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and NewSpace Research and Technologies, a Bengaluru-based start-up, is working to bring the project to completion.

Earlier in February, the defence ministry had approved 54 Israeli HAROP attack drones which can crash into high-value enemy military targets to destroy them completely.

India has also been discussing the Project Cheetah with Israel.