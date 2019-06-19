Image Source : PTI Sunny Deol may lose Gurdaspur seat, courtesy overspending in Lok Sabha election campaign

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol may lose his seat. The actor-turned-politician has run into trouble with the Election Commission of India (ECI) for overspending in his Lok Sabha election campaign trail.

According to an India Today report, the ECI is mulling issuing a notice to Sunny Deol for overshooting the Rs 70-lakh limit of expenses for the election campaign.

Sunny Deol apparently spent Rs 86 lakh in campaigning for his election debut.

The election commission has, reportedly, been receiving complaints about the BJP MP exceeding the limit.

If found guilty, the ECI holds the right to suspend his membership to Parliament -- implying Deol would lose his seat.

The BJP had decided to field Sunny Deol from the Gurdaspur seat only days ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

Sunny Deol defeated Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar with a margin of over 80,000 votes.

The Gurdaspur seat was earlier represented by another actor-turned-politician, the late Vinod Khanna.