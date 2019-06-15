Aap Ki Adalat: Sunny Deol opens about his mischievous side in childhood, talks about his love for driving cars

Sunny Deol opens about his mischievous side in childhood

Bollywood action hero Sunny Deol graced India TV’s Aap Ki Adalat and went candid about the mischievous part of his life-his childhood. The actor who is known for his roles like Tara Singh in movie Gadar, Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri in the film Border, Govind in Damini and others has always been touted as the real life ‘angry young man’. Fans often believe that Sunny Deol is the angry and righteous one in his real life just as he is in his films. But in the episode of Aap Ki Adalat, the actor revealed how he stole a car from his house at night when he was just 12 because he loved driving and wanted to go for a ride.

Talking about his childhood on Aap Ki Adalat, to show host and India TV’s Chairperson and Editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma, Sunny Deol revealed that since childhood he had a liking for driving cars. He opened up about the time when he was just a little kid and wanted to drive the car. Since he was not allowed to take the car out, the actor used to steal the car from their house at night and take it away for long drives. Sunny Deol also explained that even today he prefers to reach his destination by car rather than flying there. Not just this, Sunny also revealed that he was not really interested in studies when he was in school and concentrated his time in playing sports. When asked he his concentration was on girls rather than studies, Sunny Deol blushed and said that sports was a major distraction and added that girls were a minor reason as well. Check out the video here-

Sunny Deol further revealed that he has always been very shy and not dared to talk to the girls. He jokingly added that he went to England to study drama because he wanted to open up with girls in order to perform better onscreen, but that never happened.

Sunny Deol in Aap Ki Adalat (Full Episode)-

