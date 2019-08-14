'Hindustan Zindabad hai, tha aur rahega', chants Sunny Deol. Crowd goes crazy | Watch video

Image Source : FILE 'Hindustan Zindabad hai, tha aur rahega', chants Sunny Deol. Crowds goes crazy | Watch video

Gurdaspur MP and BJP leader Sunny Deol in a patriotic speech at Maharashtra's Nagpur brought reel to real and chanted 'Hindustan Zindabad'.

The actor-turned-politician made the passionate speech (from his famous movie 'Gadar') while addressing the 'Akhand Bharat Diwas' program.

"We have to be a true Indian... All of you are thinking that our country is great and moving forward. We have to keep this feeling alive. Hindustan was, is and always will be a Zindabad (Hindustan zindabad hai, Hindustan zindabad tha aur Hindustan zindabad rahega)," he said.

