Wednesday, August 14, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 'Hindustan Zindabad hai, tha aur rahega', chants Sunny Deol. Crowd goes crazy | Watch video

'Hindustan Zindabad hai, tha aur rahega', chants Sunny Deol. Crowd goes crazy | Watch video

"We have to be a true Indian... All of you are thinking that our country is great and moving forward. We have to keep this feeling alive. Hindustan was, is and always will be a Zindabad (Hindustan zindabad hai, Hindustan zindabad tha aur Hindustan zindabad rahega)," he said.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Nagpur Updated on: August 14, 2019 13:36 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : FILE

'Hindustan Zindabad hai, tha aur rahega', chants Sunny Deol. Crowds goes crazy | Watch video

Gurdaspur MP and BJP leader Sunny Deol in a patriotic speech at Maharashtra's Nagpur brought reel to real and chanted 'Hindustan Zindabad'. 

The actor-turned-politician made the passionate speech (from his famous movie 'Gadar') while addressing the 'Akhand Bharat Diwas' program. 

"We have to be a true Indian... All of you are thinking that our country is great and moving forward. We have to keep this feeling alive. Hindustan was, is and always will be a Zindabad (Hindustan zindabad hai, Hindustan zindabad tha aur Hindustan zindabad rahega)," he said.

WATCH VIDEO

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryStriking down Article 370 tipping point, say Kashmiri Pandits Next StoryIndia, China must respect each other's core concerns: Jaishankar  