Not clear for take-off: SpiceJet pilots alert security after spotting man on Mumbai runway

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI The man has been detained

Pilots of SpiceJet flight SG-634 got a scare after they spotted a man on runway 27 of Mumbai Airport on Thursday (August 22). They immediately alerted airport security after which Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel detained the man.

Runway of an airport falls under restricted and highly secure zone. It is off limits to the general public. Presence of an individual on the runway may endanger his/her life.

There can be grave security threats to the air traffic as well. Smallest of the bumps/cracks on the runway can cause large scale accidents which may result in hundreds of deaths.

Also, terrorist elements may plan to sabotage a particular aeroplane if they gain access to the runway.

Initial reports suggest that the man in question is mentally unstable.