Sharpshooter of slain gangster Munna Bajrangi arrested in UP

Amjad alias Pintu alias Doctor was arrested during checking in Chilh area and a country-made pistol and four live cartridges were recovered from his possession, they said.  

Lucknow Published on: June 24, 2019 19:51 IST
A sharpshooter of slain gangster Munna Bajrangi was on Monday arrested during police checking in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district, police said.

Amjad alias Pintu alias Doctor was arrested during checking in Chilh area and a country-made pistol and four live cartridges were recovered from his possession, they said.

A number of cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, theft and under the Gangsters Act are pending against the accused, who is a sharp shooter of dreaded gangster Bajrangi, who was killed inside Baghpat district jail last year, the police said.

Police are probing his links, they said. 

