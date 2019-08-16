Image Source : FILE IMAGE Saradha scam: CBI summons WB minister Partha Chatterjee

West Bengal minister and TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee in connection with the investigation into the Saradha scam, a senior officer said.

Chatterjee has been called to appear before the investigating officers at the city office of the CBI by this afternoon, the officer told PTI.

"Yes, Chatterjee has been called to meet our officers for questioning in connection with our probe into the Saradha scam. We are waiting for him," he said.

Chatterjee who is the education minister besides holding the portfolio of legislative affairs, could not be reached for his reaction.

Several calls and texts to his number went unanswered.

