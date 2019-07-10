Wednesday, July 10, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Rose Valley scam: After Prosenjit, ED summons Rituparna Sengupta

Rose Valley scam: After Prosenjit, ED summons Rituparna Sengupta

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Bengali actor Rituparna Sengupta next week in connection with its probe into the multi-crore Rose Valley ponzi scam.

PTI PTI
Kolkata Published on: July 10, 2019 15:59 IST
Rose Valley scam: After Prosenjit, ED summons Rituparna
Image Source : PTI

Rose Valley scam: After Prosenjit, ED summons Rituparna Sengupta

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Bengali actor Rituparna Sengupta next week in connection with its probe into the multi-crore Rose Valley ponzi scam.

On Tuesday, the ED sent a summons to actor Prosenjit Chatterjee to appear before it on July 19.

"We have summoned actor Rituparna Sengupta in connection with Rose Valley scam. She has been asked to appear next week," an ED source told PTI.

Phone calls made to Sengupta for her reaction went unanswered.

Chatterjee has been asked to depose before ED officials at the agency's zonal office. His statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Sources said the agency wants to question Chatterjee about the Rs 2.75 crore received by his company, Idea Locations, and Production Pvt Ltd, from Rose Valley group between 2010 and 2011. Of this, Chatterjee is suspected to have received about Rs 23.5 lakh.

The probe agency wants to understand the purpose of these funds, the sources added.

On Monday, ED interrogated senior Trinamool Congress leader Madan Mitra in connection with the ponzi scam.

Also Read: Sugar mills disinvestment scam case: CBI searches premises of former secretary to Mayawati

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryPeople now get passports within 11 days: V Muraleedharan Next StoryPAN card to be declared invalid after August 31, if not linked with Aadhaar  