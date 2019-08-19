Rain fury kills 22 in Himachal Pradesh, Delhi on flood alert | 10 Points

Rain fury hits India/PTI image

Heavy rains are continuing unabated in several states across the country. These include Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, a flood alert was sounded in parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh as Yamuna and other rivers were in spate.

HEAVY RAIN CONTINUES UNABATED: 10 POINTS

1. Himachal Pradesh: At least 22 people were killed and 12 others injured in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. An official said the total loss to the state property amounted to Rs 490 crore. Teams of NDRF had been called in Kangra's Nurpur and Solan's Nalagarh subdivisions to meet any eventuality.

2. Delhi: A flood alert has been sounded for Delhi as the water level in river Yamuna is expected to cross the danger mark soon. People lying in low-lying areas were asked to move to safer places with the help of Delhi Police and civil defence volunters by 9 am on Monday. The Yamuna was flowing at 203.37 metres on Sunday evening and its water level is expected to rise up to 207 metres on Monday as 8.28 lakh cusecs water, the highest till date, was released from Haryana's Hathini Kund barrage at 6 pm. Meanwhile, MeT Department has forecast very light rain or thundershowers in the national capital on Monday.

3. Rajasthan: At least 49 people in nearly 20 districts have died in rain-related incidents in Rajasthan since June 15. Officials, however, said there was no flood-like situation anywhere in the state. In Kota and Baran, the Army was alerted as a precautionary measure. 500 people were evacuated to safer places with the help of Army, SDRF, NDRF and local administration from several places inundated due to heavy rainfall. The MeT Department has forecast light to moderate rain with thundershower at some places in the eastern parts of the state and one or two places in the western parts in the next 24 hours.

4. Uttarakhand: Three people were killed and around 22 went missing in Uttarakhand on Sunday, razing houses to ground and uprooting trees in the state. Schools and anganwadi centres in Uttarkashi will be shut today due to prediction of heavy rains. Holiday has been declared in Dehradun schools too for Monday. The Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway was blocked at Lambagad and Tangri, Kedarnath highway at Banswada and Jamu Nursery, Gangotri NH at Harshil, Badeti and Helgugad and Yamunotri highway at Dabarkot. Landslide on Kailash-Mansarovar route has also affected the pilgrimage with devotees being moved to safe places.

5. Punjab, Haryana: Heavy rains remained unabated in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday causing floods in some parts, while authorities sounded a high alert in the two states. In the Yamuna river, water level rose dangerously at the Hathni Kund barrage in Yamuna Nagar. Many rivulets also joined the swollen Yamuna in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh before it enters the national capital. Haryana's Department of Revenue and Disaster Management issued a high flood warning on Sunday alerting deputy commissioners of Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, Faridabad and Palwal. Meanwhile, Haryana has alerted the Army asking it to be in a state of high readiness to be able to deploy resources at a very short notice.

6. Maharashtra: The death toll in floods in Pune has climed to 56. Sangli and Kolhapur were badly affected by floods in the second week of August. Other districts in the division are Solapur, Pune and Satara. With most of the rivers in Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara now flowing below the danger marks, communication to almost all villages in the region has been restored. 1519 houses were damaged completely in floods while 19,780 partially. The government has so far disbursed Rs 31.84 crore to 63,697 flood affected families.

7. West Bengal: After two days of torrential rain, weather largely in south Bengal has improved. The MeT Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in the districts of Bankura, Purulia, West Midnapore and Jhargram bordering Jharkhand, while the other districts of Bengal are likely to receive light to moderate rain till Monday morning. With no precipitation since Sunday morning, rain water receded from the main thoroughfares of Kolkata, but some low-lying areas of the city and suburbs continued to remain waterlogged.

8. Tamil Nadu: Rains lashed several parts of Chennai and its neighbourhood on Sunday. The Met office has forecast more showers during the next two days. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely occur at isolated places over Tamilnadu (Vellore, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Thiruvarur districts), Karaikal and Puducherry in the next two days.

9. Kerala: Death toll in rain-battered Kerala has reached 121. However, normalcy was slowly returning to the state as people started moving to their homes from relief camps. Meanwhile, Ground Penetrating Radars were put into use on Sunday to locate bodies at Kavalappara in Malappuram and Puthumala in Wayanad where massive landslides wiped out two villages.

10. Goa: IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall in Goa in the next five days. Fishermen have been warned to stay away from the sea. Goa witnessed heavy rains in the last two weeks. The floods in low-lying areas have now abated. ​