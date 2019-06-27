Won't be party president, will still fight alongside you fiercely: Rahul tells Youth Congress leaders

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi is still firm on the decision of steping down as Congress president. However, his will to fight was evident as he assured Youth Congress leaders of his continued presence in the political arena.

Right after Congress' defeat in Lok Sabha elections 2019, Rahul Gandhi had tendered resignation from the post of party president. As expected, his resignation was unanimously rejected by the Congress. Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala came on record to say that "Congress still needs Rahul Gandhi's guidance"

Just when it seemed that it will be another instance of party president taking his resignation bacl after 'being urged of' by the party, Rahul Gandhi suddenly hardened his stance. He steadfastly refused to withdraw his resiugnation. Congress leaders urged him to continue as president, he continued to refuse.

The stand-off has not ended.

On Wednesday (June 26), Youth Congress workers from all over the country under the leadership of youth wing president Keshav Chand Yadav gathered at 12, Tughlak Lane to urge Rahul Gandhi to continue being Congress president.

Rahul Gandhi met Youth Congress leaders and told them that he is clearly resolved to step down from the post of Congress president. However, he assured them that he will not go away from politics and expressed his willingness to take battle against the opponents ahead fiercely.

He is also reported to have asked those who "want power right now" to happily join BJP. But he added that those who'd stay back to fight the long battle, will be 'true soldier' of Congress.

Congress may truly be going through one of the most critical and challenging phases. It is said that Congress leaders are not habitual to sitting outside power circles. But now, such fate has come their way twice in a row. With its chief unwilling to take role of leader officially, who will rejuvenate the 'Grand Old Party' of India is anyone's guess at least at this moment.

