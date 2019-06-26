Punjab CM gives Rs 5 lakh for treatment of hockey legend Balbir Singh

Image Source : PTI Captain Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has released an assistance amount of Rs 5 lakh for the treatment of triple Olympic gold medallist hockey Olympian Balbir Singh Senior, who is undergoing treatment at PGI here.

The cheque was on Wednesday handed over by Director Sports Amrit Kaur Gill to the maternal grandson Kabir Singh.

Balbir Singh, 94, won three Olympic gold medals at the London Olympics in 1948, Helsinki Olympics in 1952 and Melbourne Olympics in 1956.

He was the captain of the Indian hockey team in 1956 Olympic Games and the flag bearer of the Indian Olympic contingent.

He was the Manager of the 1975 World Cup winning team.

