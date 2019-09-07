'Why not Prime Minister?' Modi to boy asking for tips to become President | Watch Video

Image Source : ANI Modi quips as boy asks tips to become President

To witness the historic moment of Chandrayaan's moon landing, 70 students from across the country were gathered at Bengaluru space centre along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on early Saturday. As the Vikram lander lost control about 2.1 kilometres away from the surface of the Moon, PM cheered the students to do well in life amid the gloom.

During an interaction with the prime minister, one of the boys asked what he should do to become the country's President. ''My aim is to become the President of India. What steps should I follow?'' the boy asked PM Modi.

"Why President? Why not Prime Minister?" Modi quipped.

#WATCH Bengaluru: "Why President? Why not Prime Minister?", says PM Modi when a student, selected through ISRO's 'Space Quiz' competition to watch the landing of Vikram Lander along with him, asks him, ''My aim is to become the President of India. What steps should I follow?'' pic.twitter.com/rhSlY1tMc4 — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2019



"Modi asked the boys and girls from schools and colleges if they made friends and have learnt a lot from each other. He also asked them what they would tell at home when they go back about the Chandrayaan-2 mission despite a setback due to loss of communication link between Vikram and the space agency's ground stations," an official told news agency IANS.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) selected 70 students through a 'Space Quiz' competition to watch the landing of Vikram Lander along with the prime minister.

"Two students from each state and a couple of them from Bhutan were selected for the trip on the basis of an online quiz on space," the official added.

"Study well, work hard and have the self-confidence to achieve anything in life," Modi told the students during the brief interaction.

