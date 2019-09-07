Image Source : PTI Timeline of India's second unmanned lunar mission Chandrayaan-2

Even though it had a successful journey for the last 48 days, the Vikram lander of the Chandrayaan-2 failed to make a smooth soft-landing, unable to bring down its speed to the required level as the ISRO Telemetry in Bengaluru stopped receiving data from the lander.

Here's the chronology of the Chandrayaan-2 mission:

June 12: ISRO Chairman K Sivan announces India's second sojourn to the moon, Chandrayaan-2, would be launched on July 15.

June 29: Rover after completion of all tests integrated with lander Vikram.

June 29: Vikram lander (assembled with Pragyan Rover) integrated with Orbiter.

July 4: Integration of encapsulated assembly of Chandrayaan-2 with launch vehicle (GSLV MkIII-M1) completed.

July 7: GSLV MkIII-M1 moved to launch pad.

July 14: Countdown for GSLV MkIII-M1/Chandrayaan-2 launch on July 15 commences.

July 15: ISRO calls off Chandrayaan-2 launch as a technical snag is observed in launch vehicle system about one

hour before blast-off.

July 18: Chandrayaan-2 launch rescheduled for July 22, at 2.43 pm from second launch pad of SDSC, Sriharikota.

July 21: Countdown for GSLV MkIII-M1/Chandrayaan-2 launch on July 22 commences.

July 22: GSLV MkIII-M1 successfully launches Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft.

July 24: First earth bound orbit raising manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully.

July 26: Second earth bound manoeuvre performed.

July 29: Third earth bound manoeuvre performed.

August 2: Fourth earth bound manoeuvre performed.

August 4: ISRO releases first set of images of the earth captured by Chandrayaan-2 satellite.

August 6: Fifth earth bound manoeuvre performed.

August 14: Chandrayaan-2 successfully enters Lunar Transfer Trajectory.

August 20: Lunar Orbit Insertion. Chandrayaan-2 successfully inserted into Lunar orbit.

August 22: First set of pictures of Moon taken by Chandrayaan-2's LI4 Camera from an altitude of about 2,650 km from the lunar surface released by ISRO.

August 21: Second lunar orbit manoeuvre performed.

August 26: ISRO releases second set of images of lunar surface captured by Terrain Mapping Camera-2 (TMC-2) of Chandrayaan 2.

August 28: Third lunar bound orbit manoeuvre performed. August 30: Fourth lunar orbit manoeuvre performed.

September 1: Fifth and final lunar orbit manoeuvre performed.

September 2: Vikram lander successfully separates from Orbiter.

September 3: First de-orbiting manoeuvre performed to bring Vikram closer to moon.

September 4: Second de-orbiting manoeuvre performed.

September 7: Vikram lander begins its powered descent, normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 km, but loses contact with ground stations minutes before the crucial touchdown on the lunar surface.

