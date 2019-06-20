Thursday, June 20, 2019
     
President Kovind bats for 'One Nation, One Election' in joint Parliament sitting address

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed a joint sitting of Parliament today.

New Delhi Updated on: June 20, 2019 12:15 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind addressing joint session of Parliament.

President Ram Nath Kovind is addressed a joint sitting of Parliament today. According to Article 87 of the Indian Constitution, the President is required to address a joint sitting of Parliament at the beginning of the session after the General Election. 

According to the custom, the President addresses a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in the first session of Parliament every year.

These were the highlights of President Kovind's address:

12:00 pm: President Ram Nath Kovind concludes his address.

11:58 am: I appeal you to consider the proposal of 'One Nation, One Election' carefully, said President Ram Nath Kovind during his address to joint session of parliament.

11:57 am: "There is a greater degree of maturity in our democracy now"

11:50 am: "My government is duty-bound to take all steps for development of Jammu and Kashmir"

11:46 am: "India won a great victory internationally with respect to terrorist Masood Azhar"

11:45 am: "To counter threats in the cyber world, we are working to set-up three joint services agencies"

11:42 am: We want our space technology to touch all aspects of common man's life, said President Kovind.

11:41 am: President Kovind said that Central Government will clean-up major rivers in the country alongwith Ganga

11:36 am: "My government is working to make public transport system eco-friendly in addition to fast and safe

11:33 am: "Fight against black money will continue"

11:29 am: "My government is simplifying GST further"

11:28 am: "India is world's fastest-growing major economy"

11:22 am: 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' has resulted in a drop in female foeticide cases."

11:21 am: "Eklavya schools are being set up for educational needs of tribal children across the country."

11:20 am: "26 lakh patients have benefitted from Ayushman Bharat Scheme so far."

11:18 am: "My government is striving to bring banking facilities to the doorstep of every Indian."

11:17 am: "India enjoys second position globally in fisheries. It has the potential to become number one"

11:16 am: "The government has kept Agriculture policy production-centric as well as income-centric"

11:14 am: "A strong rural economy will translate into a strong national economy"

11:12 am: "Conservation of water is going to be a great challenge in 21st century. We have to save water for our kids and their kids"

11:11 am: "It is for the first time that a government has considered woes of small shopkeepers"

11:08 am: "The government is working on 'sabka saath sabka vikas' 

 

 

