Power failure disrupts services on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line

Services on the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line were affected Saturday after a major power failure on a section of the corridor, officials said.

The power failure took place between 5.00 pm-5.30 pm, following which services were suspended immediately between Udyog Bhawan and Model Town metro station. However, services on part of the section were restored after some time and trains are currently being operated in two separate loops.

Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

The first loop is between Central Secretariat and HUDA City Centre. The second loop is between Kashmiri Gate and Samaypur Badli.

Services are running normal on all other lines, DMRC officials said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also tweeted about the situation and said rectification work was underway.

"There was a power failure on that section. Our engineers are working on the issue," the DMRC said.

