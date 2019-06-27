Thursday, June 27, 2019
     
Five policemen suspended for taking bribe

Senior police officials led by DIG Pratinder Singh and SSP Akash Kulhari carried out surprise checks on Wednesday night to monitor functioning of police patrol vehicles, the spokesman said.

June 27, 2019
Five policemen, including an inspector, were suspended after they were allegedly caught taking bribe from a farmer on the Aligarh-Agra Highway here, a  police spokesman said on Thursday.

Senior police officials led by DIG Pratinder Singh and SSP Akash Kulhari carried out surprise checks on Wednesday night to monitor functioning of police patrol vehicles, the spokesman said.

On the outskirts of the city, the DIG found that a police patrol team had forcibly stopped a bullock cart and were extracting a bribe from the hapless cart driver, the spokesman said.

The DIG confronted the unsuspecting police team and later issued orders for their immediate suspension, he added.

