Maharashtra: Two govt employees held for taking bribe

Thane Published on: June 27, 2019 10:20 IST
Two government employees in Maharashtra have been arrested for allegedly taking bribe from a trader to allow him to cut trees, an ACB official said.

Sanjay Pawaskar (57), a revenue officer at Kankavli tehsil in Sindhudurg district, and Nilesh Kadam (34), a clerk in his office, allegedly demanded Rs 6,000 and Rs 2,000, respectively, to grant permission to a timber trader for tree- cutting, he said.

The trader approached the Thane range Anti-Corruption Bureau which laid a trap and caught the two accused while they were accepting the bribe amounts at their office in Kankavli on Wednesday, the official said in a release issued here.

The accused were subsequently arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added. 

