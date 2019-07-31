Image Source : FILE PHOTO Kashmiri woman killed in Pakistan shelling

A woman on Wednesday succumbed to her injuries after being hit in Pakistan shelling in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, police sources said.

The victim, Rahmi Bhat, from Bagtore area near the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector was hit by a mortar splinter late on Tuesday.

"She was referred to Srinagar for treatment, but she succumbed early on Wednesday," the sources said.

Reports said two other civilians also sustained injuries due to shelling.

On Tuesday, the Army foiled the infiltration bid and three militants were killed in the operation.

ALSO READ | Recent deployment of soldiers in J&K 'routine', no link to 35A: Senior govt source

ALSO READ | Amarnath Yatra suspended due to Jammu-Srinagar highway blockade

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir: 3 terrorists killed during encounter in Bandipora, unprovoked firing continues along LoC