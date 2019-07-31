Wednesday, July 31, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Kashmiri woman killed in Pakistan shelling

Kashmiri woman killed in Pakistan shelling

The victim, Rahmi Bhat, from Bagtore area near the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector was hit by a mortar splinter late on Tuesday. 

IANS IANS
Srinagar Published on: July 31, 2019 11:13 IST
Kashmiri woman killed in Pakistan shelling
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Kashmiri woman killed in Pakistan shelling

A woman on Wednesday succumbed to her injuries after being hit in Pakistan shelling in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, police sources said.

The victim, Rahmi Bhat, from Bagtore area near the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector was hit by a mortar splinter late on Tuesday. 

"She was referred to Srinagar for treatment, but she succumbed early on Wednesday," the sources said.

Reports said two other civilians also sustained injuries due to shelling.

On Tuesday, the Army foiled the infiltration bid and three militants were killed in the operation.

ALSO READ | Recent deployment of soldiers in J&K 'routine', no link to 35A: Senior govt source

ALSO READ | Amarnath Yatra suspended due to Jammu-Srinagar highway blockade

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir: 3 terrorists killed during encounter in Bandipora, unprovoked firing continues along LoC

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryRIP Siddhartha: CCD outlets across country to shut for a day Next StoryGovt agencies, banks can drive anyone to despair: Vijay Mallya on CCD founder VG Siddhartha  