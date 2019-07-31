Jammu and Kashmir: 3 terrorists killed during encounter in Bandipora, unprovoked firing continues along LoC

Image Source : AP 3 terrorists killed during encounter with security forces in Bandipora

Three terrorists were killed during an encounter with security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir late Tuesday. The gunfight was reported from Gurez sector of the district, near the line of control (LoC). According to the defence sources, a group of infiltrating militants were challenged by alert troops of the army in Baktur area of Gurez sector on Tuesday.

"In the ensuing encounter, three infiltrating terrorists were killed. The operation is still going on in the area," defence sources said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan continues to violate ceasefire at Indian posts on the LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"At about 12.30 a.m. today Pakistan Army initiated ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district," Defence sources in Jammu said early Wednesday.

The Indian Army is responding effectively to the ceasefire violation.

