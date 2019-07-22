Not at all surprised: Owaisi on Pragya Thakur's assertion that she wasn't elected to 'clean toilets'

Image Source : FILE/PTI Pragya Thakur was reportedly responding to a BJP worker complaining about the lack of hygiene and cleanliness in his area -- Sephore in Madhya Pradesh.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said he wasn't at all surprised about Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pragya Singh Thakur's assertion that she wasn't elected to "clean toilets".

Pragya Thakur, a first-time BJP parliamentarian from Madhya Pradesh, recently told party workers that she "wasn't elected to get drains and toilets cleaned".

The firebrand leader was reportedly responding to a BJP worker complaining about the lack of hygiene and cleanliness in his area -- Sephore in Madhya Pradesh.

"It is the duty of a Member of Parliament to work in coordination with local public representatives, including local MLAs (legislators) and municipal councillors for the overall development of the constituency. Get your local issues and work done through the local representatives instead of calling me on my phone every now and then," Pragya Thakur told party workers, according to an NDTV report.

Many saw this statement at odds with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Swachh Bharat Abhiyan".

To this end, Owaisi told news agency ANI: "I am not surprised at all, neither am I shocked by this obnoxious statement. She says this because that is her thought process. The MP believes in the caste and class discrimination happening in India. This is unfortunate and is at odds with the prime minister's programme."

For the unversed, while campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP leader, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts, had described Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a patriot, inviting PM Modi's wrath too.