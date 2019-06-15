Saturday, June 15, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Nipah Virus scare over, says Kerala Health Minister

Nipah Virus scare over, says Kerala Health Minister

After one positive case and over 300 suspects, the scare of the second attack of Nipah virus in Kerala is over, state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja told the media on Saturday.

IANS IANS
Thiruvananthapuram Published on: June 15, 2019 16:15 IST
Nipah Virus
Image Source : PTI

Nipah Virus

After one positive case and over 300 suspects, the scare of the second attack of Nipah virus in Kerala is over, state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja told the media on Saturday.

"Even though the Nipah scare is over and there is no need for complete surveillance, the situation will be under observation till the middle of next month," Shailaja said.

On June 3, a 23-year-old college student, admitted to a private hospital in Ernakulam, tested positive for Nipah virus. Since then, the health authorities in the state have been on their toes to prevent the virus from spreading. And after almost two weeks, Shailaja finally gave the signal that the scare was over.

After 12 deaths were reported last year in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts following a Nipah outbreak, experts had collected samples from bats. Now, fruit bats have been identified as the carriers of the deadly virus. 

The health department is now conducting studies to find out the reasons behind the second Nipah outbreak. 

ALSO READ:  Probe on if Kerala Nipah patient got it from eating guava

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryNiti Aayog's 5th Governing Council meet begins Next StoryMHA issues advisory to West Bengal government on doctors' strike  