NIA attaches residence of Kashmiri separatist Asiya Andrabi under unlawful activities act

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday attached a property of Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi in Srinagar under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after specific inputs about terrorist activities being carried out from there.

Action against Andrabi was taken in connection with a case registered by the agency against her, said news agency ANI.

ANI also quoted NIA officials as saying that no search was conducted at Andrabi's residence.

The order of attachment said the property represents proceeds of terrorism and has been used for furtherance of terrorist activities.

Andrabi and two of her close associates are in NIA custody in connection with the terror funding case being investigated by the agency.

