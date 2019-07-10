Wednesday, July 10, 2019
     
NIA attaches residence of Kashmiri separatist Asiya Andrabi under unlawful activities act

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday attached a property of Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi in Srinagar under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after specific inputs about terrorist activities being carried out from there.

New Delhi Published on: July 10, 2019 11:08 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : FILE

Asiya Andrabi

Action against Andrabi was taken in connection with a case registered by the agency against her, said news agency ANI.

ANI also quoted NIA officials as saying that no search was conducted at Andrabi's residence.

The order of attachment said the property represents proceeds of terrorism and has been used for furtherance of terrorist activities.

Andrabi and two of her close associates are in NIA custody in connection with the terror funding case being investigated by the agency.

(With inputs from agencies)

